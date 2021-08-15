Police seek missing 22-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are looking for Michael January, a 22-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, January was discharged from a hospital -- located near the intersection of Canfield and St. Antoine streets -- at about 2 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

His family said January is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental illness.

Michael January Details Age 22 years old Height 5 feet, 7 inches Weight 130 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black pants with red strips down the sides and gray Crocs brand shoes.

Anyone who has seen Michael January or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

