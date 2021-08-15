Partly Cloudy icon
Police seek missing 22-year-old man with mental illness

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Michael January
Michael January (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Michael January, a 22-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, January was discharged from a hospital -- located near the intersection of Canfield and St. Antoine streets -- at about 2 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

His family said January is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental illness.

Michael JanuaryDetails
Age22 years old
Height5 feet, 7 inches
Weight130 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black pants with red strips down the sides and gray Crocs brand shoes.

Anyone who has seen Michael January or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

