Residents hit with flooding again after severe weather swept across Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Severe weather Sunday evening caused some isolated flooding in Metro Detroit.

More storms means more headaches. It’s the same old tune we keep seeing as more people deal with another round of flooding because of the rain.

Several Metro Detroit interstates flooded Sunday night -- including I-75 and I-94 -- a sight we’re all too familiar with.

Residents said they’re frustrated with having water accumulate in their basement every time it rains.

Vadale Jackson said he’s tired of dealing with a flooded basement over and over again.

“Here we are two, three months later and this is pretty much happening week after week. What are we supposed to do? Who are we supposed to call? When we do call, we pretty much hit a dead end,” Jackson said. “We still have appliances that don’t work and we’re almost scared to put anything back here, because if we do, and then the rain comes back, and we get another two to three feet of water. Then what?”

Officials with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said they are looking into what the department can do to stop the flooding.

