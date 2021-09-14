Man shot outside of party store in Pontiac with 2 children inside vehicle

PONTIAC, Mich. – Authorities said one man was shot outside of a party store while two children were inside a car Sunday night in Pontiac.

The incident happened at about 8:28 p.m., Sept. 12, in the 500 block of Irwin Avenue, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies learned three vehicles had left the scene. Two of the vehicles were located and felony traffic stops were conducted. Two suspects -- ages 27 and 28 -- were taken into custody.

Authorities were then informed that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at a hospital.

A 22-year-old woman told deputies that she drove her two male friends -- ages 25 and 24 -- to the store. The men walked to the store, and when they came out, she reported hearing multiple gunshots. The woman told deputies that the two men were able to get back in the car before she drove them to a hospital. She also said a passenger window was shot out.

Ad

The woman said her two daughters -- ages 1 and 2 -- were also inside the vehicle. They were not injured.

Authorities said one of the men was shot once in the right forearm, chest and in the right side of the pelvis. He is listed in stable condition.

The other male victim was not shot but sustained a cut on his right hand from the vehicle’s broken glass.

One of the suspects was taken to the Oakland County Jail for attempted murder, authorities said. The other suspect was released, and a third suspect has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

More: Oakland County news