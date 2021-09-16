Partly Cloudy icon
Police investigate shooting, armed robbery at Southfield hotel

Victims expected to survive

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – An armed robbery at a Southfield hotel hospitalized two women Thursday morning.

According to authorities, it happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located on American Drive, near Franklin Road. Police said two unknown men entered the hotel room where the victims were staying and attempted to rob them.

During the robbery, police said, one of the victims was shot and the other was pistol-whipped.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The two women were rushed to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 and reference incident #21-33320.

