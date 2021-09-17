Clear icon
74º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

25-year-old man shot after argument in Downtown Detroit, police say

Man stable at hospital, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Crime, Crime, Shooting, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Randolph Street, Downtown Detroit
The scene of a Sept. 17, 2021, shooting on Randolph Street in Downtown Detroit.
The scene of a Sept. 17, 2021, shooting on Randolph Street in Downtown Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was shot overnight after an argument in Downtown Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday (Sept. 17) in the 1200 block of Randolph Street, according to Detroit police.

A verbal argument started between the 25-year-old man and another person, officials said. The other person fired a weapon and struck the 25-year-old, according to authorities.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is stable, police said.

No additional information has been revealed.

Crime scene tape at the location of a Sept. 17, 2021, shooting on Randolph Street in Downtown Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email