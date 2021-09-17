25-year-old man shot after argument in Downtown Detroit, police say

The scene of a Sept. 17, 2021, shooting on Randolph Street in Downtown Detroit.

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was shot overnight after an argument in Downtown Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday (Sept. 17) in the 1200 block of Randolph Street, according to Detroit police.

A verbal argument started between the 25-year-old man and another person, officials said. The other person fired a weapon and struck the 25-year-old, according to authorities.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is stable, police said.

No additional information has been revealed.