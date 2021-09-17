Dearborn Heights police investigating after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A deadly hit-and-run in Dearborn Heights leaves a motorcyclist dead.

Police have a few clues to go on and are asking the public for help. The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on Van Born Road at Campbell Street.

I was out here about 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. or so and they had this place closed off like nothing I ever seen before,” said Scott “Gipsey” Tucker.

Original report: Taylor motorcyclist rear-ended, killed by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn Heights

Tucker recalled the heavy police presence.

“They had big trucks out here and cops everywhere, directing traffic all around. It was crazy out here,” he said.

Ad

Authorities said the 42-year-old victim from Taylor was hit by someone driving a Ford F-150. Police said the driver of the truck rear ended the motorcycle and kept going.

The victim died at the hospital.

“I didn’t know who it was at the time until this morning, when the club showed up. And a couple of the club members showed up and said who it was,” Tucker said.

He said the victim belonged to the biker club, Iron Mustangs, in Detroit.

“His name is Grimace. I’ve seen him around the club house before a few times. So he was a good guy,” he said.