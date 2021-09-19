Information resources for those impacted by the Ford Flat Rock Assembly leak

Officials say it’ll be weeks until evacuated families can return home. (WDIV)

Anyone smelling a chemical-like odor is asked to contact the Flat Rock Fire Department at 734-782-2496 and dial 0. Anyone in need of assistance with evacuation and/or relocation is asked to call Flat Rock’s hotline at 734-782-2455, extension 6.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – On Wednesday, Sept. 15, officials announced that the screenings of sanitary sewers in Flat Rock show that gasoline has been cleared.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency are still testing the air quality. Mayor Mark Hammond said it will be weeks before the families of the roughly 1,100 houses evacuated can safety return.

The families were displaced after benzene was detected in the sanitary system. Ford, which admitted responsibility for the leak at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, said it will send checks for $500 each to every household in zones 1 and 2 to help cover costs. Residents can continue get help with hotels by calling 734-782-2455, option 6.

Additionally, Ford Motor Company has set up a website to provide information regarding the response to the leak. It can be found here.

The city of Flat Rock is proving daily updates on its official website here and its official Facebook page here.

Daily updates from the EPA on the response can be found on its official website here.

Updates from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy can be found on its website here.

