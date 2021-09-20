Residents optimistic as Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant returns to production

“It’s probably not the safest thing to do, but people got to do what they got to do"

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – The Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant officially slated to return to production Monday and several Residents have a positive outlook on the situation.

“It’s probably not the safest thing to do, but people got to do what they got to do,” said Flat Rock resident, Precious Brown.

It’s been an absolute roller coaster for the many residents living in the city limits of Flat Rock as they’ve been dealing with a benzene chemical leak the past few weeks. But residents like Michael Goudreau believe the Ford Flat Rock Assembly plant returning to production Monday is at least a step in the right direction.

“They need to. I mean, they make cars. People have jobs. Business needs to keep going. The plant’s safe, they say, so let it go,” said Goudreau.

In a press release sent out by Ford, it was revealed that Ford has been testing the air ever since they became aware of the gasoline leak -- a process that will continue once production is back underway.

“I’m sure they’ve done everything in the best of safety to make sure this issue is taken care of,” said another resident, Jeff Luke.

While some residents had to evacuate their homes, everyone Local 4 spoke to believes that Ford and Flat Rock city officials are being totally transparent.

“We’re good right now. If something is wrong, they will let us know. The city is very good and on top of this right now,” Luke insisted.

“Mistakes happen. It’s horrible yes, Thank God no one was actually hurt. I think Ford is being transparent. I think the Mayor has been doing what he can,” added Goudreau.

Local 4 was told that the assembly plant had replaced its underground gasoline piping with above ground piping that been approved by the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Underground Storage Tank Division.

