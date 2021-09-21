Cloudy icon
72º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Multiple arrested, several weapons found after shots fired through Southfield daycare window

Dispute between father of child, child’s mother’s boyfriend led to gunfire

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Southfield, Oakland County, Local, Shooting, Crime, Southfield Crime, Southfield Shooting, Childtime Day Care, Southfield Police, Southfield Police Department, North Park Drive, Sapphire Apartments, Providence Drive, JL Hudson Drive
Southfield Police Department.
Southfield Police Department.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Multiple people were arrested and several weapons were recovered after shots were fired through the window of a Southfield daycare, officials said.

Southfield police officers were called around 10 a.m. Monday (Sept. 20) to the Sapphire Apartments at 16500 North Park Drive.

Officials learned there had been a child custody dispute between the father of a child and that child’s mother’s boyfriend, according to authorities.

Police said shots were fired when one of the men was following the other while they were in vehicles. Two rounds went through the window of the Childtime Day Care at JL Hudson and Providence drives, officials said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, according to police.

The case will be send to prosecutors for charges, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email