Multiple arrested, several weapons found after shots fired through Southfield daycare window

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Multiple people were arrested and several weapons were recovered after shots were fired through the window of a Southfield daycare, officials said.

Southfield police officers were called around 10 a.m. Monday (Sept. 20) to the Sapphire Apartments at 16500 North Park Drive.

Officials learned there had been a child custody dispute between the father of a child and that child’s mother’s boyfriend, according to authorities.

Police said shots were fired when one of the men was following the other while they were in vehicles. Two rounds went through the window of the Childtime Day Care at JL Hudson and Providence drives, officials said.

Ad

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, according to police.

The case will be send to prosecutors for charges, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.