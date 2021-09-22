Concerns mounting as SE Michigan remains under flood watch Tuesday night

A flood watch has been issued for 11 southeastern Michigan counties from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Those counties include Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

As of Tuesday night, many trouble spots were taking up water, including Interstate 94 on Detroit’s west side that led to a few crashes.

Metro Detroit live weather radar and alerts: Tracking potential for heavy rain Tuesday

Flood waters at 11 Mile and Franklin roads in Southfield came before sunset. Several cars were trying to navigate water up to their doors.

However, many will be watching the pumps at the Great Lakes Water Authority. Technicians and contractors are already on site Tuesday night at the Freud Pump Station and will stay there for the next two days to try and fix any issues that may arise.

Ad

A warning remains for anyone in a low-lying area or usually gets water in their basement to not wait on moving anything off of the ground or out of the basement.

Read: Metro Detroit residents asked to remove valuable items from basements as region braces for heavy rain

Read: Great Lakes Water Authority identifies issue at SE Detroit pump station ahead of flood threat