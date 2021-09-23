Cloudy icon
Local News

Live camera: 2021 Motor Bella car show in Pontiac

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The new Motor Bella is a “re-imagining” of the popular International Auto Show, incorporating never-before-seen exhibitions and immersive technology.
PONTIAC, Mich. – The new Motor Bella is a “re-imagining” of the popular International Auto Show, incorporating never-before-seen exhibitions and immersive technology.

The show opens to the public on Thursday, Sept. 23 in Pontiac and wraps up on Sunday. Click here to purchase tickets to 2021 Motor Bella.

  • Here’s a live cam (above) of the event.

