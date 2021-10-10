Child among 3 injured in hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

Officers with the Detroit Police Department investigating a multiple-vehicle crash on the city's west side on Oct. 9, 2021.

DETROIT – A 9-year-old girl was among three people who were injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

According to authorities, the collision happened near the intersection of Fenkell Avenue and Ohio Street.

Police said a vehicle was driving on Ohio Street without its lights on when it struck a car in the intersection and fled the scene. The car it struck, police said, went airborne and landed on several vehicles, including multiple motorcycles.

Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was sitting on one of the motorcycles that was struck. Three people were rushed to a hospital, where they are listed in serious condition.

The driver of the first vehicle struck was initially taken into police custody before the investigation revealed that driver was not responsible for the collision.

Police are seeking the driver of the original vehicle. It is unknown what they were driving. The investigation is ongoing.

