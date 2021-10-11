Detroit police search for men connected to semi truck theft, smash-and-grab, shoe store break-in

Men wanted in connection with a rash of crimes in October 2021 in Southwest Detroit.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for multiple men connected to a rash of crimes, including the theft of a semi truck, a smash-and-grab and a shoe store break-in.

Officials said the semi truck was stolen on Oct. 3 in Southwest Detroit.

The men used that stolen semi truck on Oct. 4 to smash their way into a Dollar Tree on Vernor Highway, according to authorities. Police said $12,000 worth of items were stolen.

Detroit police have also linked the men to a break-in at the Foot Locker on West Vernor Highway, they said. A Dodge Ram with a chain was used during that break-in, according to officials.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.