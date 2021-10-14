Suspect arrested in abduction, sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in Detroit

Officials with the Farmington Hills Police Department confirmed Thursday they have arrested a suspected child predator.

Police said the man kidnapped a 9-year-old girl Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Grand River Avenue, and then sexually assaulted her at a home on Detroit’s west side.

An arrest has reportedly been made in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in Detroit.

Authorities said Farmington Hills police, Detroit police and FBI agents succeeded in making the arrest with the help of tips from the community.

Police made significant progress Wednesday in figuring out the suspected predator’s identity. He was taken into police custody Thursday at about 8 a.m.

“This is a case that is every parent’s nightmare, including my own,” said Detroit police chief James White.

White had expressed deep concern for the child and the urgency in finding the man who attacked her. Sources said the girl left her house on foot, looking to find a video game console to replace the one she and her mother fought about.

While she walked along with a blanket and pillow, police said a man driving a Jeep Renegade stopped and picked her up, brought her to a house on Detroit’s west side, tied her up and assaulted here.

A brother and sister found the young girl walking near Berg Road later Sunday afternoon. Numerous police agencies went to work.

It is unknown if the driver of the Jeep was the man arrested or where the arrest happened.

“I am a father and I would want someone to take action if it was my child,” White said.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Hills Police Department.

