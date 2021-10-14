Suspected gunman in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side taken into custody

Detroit police are looking for a suspected gunman in connection with an Oct. 3, 2021 fatal shooting.

DETROIT – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an Oct. 3, 2021 fatal shooting that occurred on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the suspected gunman had a conversation with the victim, near the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Collingwood Street. Police said the suspect walked away, came back with a handgun and fired a single shot before fleeing the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Detroit Police Department thanked residents who offered information that assisted in taking the suspect into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

