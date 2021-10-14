Toledo drivers exit highway in Monroe County to continue confrontation after road rage shooting

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers from Toledo exited U.S. 23 in Monroe County to continue a road rage confrontation that included one firing shots at the other, police said.

The incident began around 9:55 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 14) on northbound U.S. 23 near Summerfield Road in Summerfield Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 21-year-old Toledo man was driving a blue Dodge north on the highway when he got involved in a road rage incident with a 35-year-old Toledo man driving a gray Mazda.

At some point during the exchange, the 35-year-old man pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, according to officials.

Police said both men got off the highway onto Summerfield Road and stopped on the exit ramp. Once they were stopped, they continued their confrontation, authorities said.

Ad

A Monroe County deputy noticed what was going on and stopped to investigate, police said. After speaking with the men, he took the 35-year-old into custody.

The man is being held at the Monroe County Jail for discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, deputies said. He is expected to be arraigned at 1st District Court.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.