$5K reward offered for information in double-fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A local family wants justice after two women were hit and killed while crossing the street early Saturday morning.

Detroit police said they found the car but are still looking for the driver.

“She got four kids. The youngest is three. The oldest is 19. They want their mother. They miss their mother,” said Antonio Pickett.

Right now, Antonio Pickett is trying to figure out how to tell his grandchildren that their mother is dead.

“It’s going to be hard giving them answers,” said Pickett.

Answers, Picket said, he just doesn’t have. The last few hours have been tough for his family. He learned early Saturday morning someone hit and killed his daughter, 38-year-old Erica Yancey and her sister-in-law, Brittany Jones, who was in her 20s.

They were both walking across Schaefer Highway, after leaving a banquet hall Saturday at about 2 a.m. Detroit Police said the driver was in a dark color Kia Soul. The driver kept going.

“You can’t just do that and then go on about your day like nothing happened. Like it’s a dog in the streets,” said Pickett.

Erica’s younger brother, Antonio Pickett Jr., spoke with Local 4 about how he was dealing with all of this.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t have the words to explain how I feel. I want justice, more so for my nieces and my nephew,” Antonio Pickett Jr. said. “This is just senseless man. It’s just senseless and to keep going, it’s like how heartless can you be?”

Zachary Dickerson, with Proof Technologies Corporation, also got the news about Erica from her family. He’s stepping in to help bring justice.

“I’m angry and I feel terrible. We at Proof Technologies are offering a $5,000 cash reward for any information leading to the conviction of the perpetrator of this crime,” Dickerson said.

“You can’t run. You think you’re running, but Karma is a mother,” said Pickett.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

