Driver of vintage Jeep dies after being ejected during Oakland County crash, deputies say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a World War II era vehicle died after he was ejected during a crash in Oakland County, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 20) on Holly Road at Tindall Road in Springfield Township, according to authorities.

Deputies said Ronald Lee Rader, 82, of Davisburg, was driving a World War II era (1946) Jeep Willys. The vehicle does not have seatbelts, officials said.

Rader stopped at the traffic sign on southbound Tindall Road before turning into the path of a 2014 Ford Taurus heading east on Holly Road, police said.

The impact from the Taurus forced the Jeep into a ditch, where it overturned, ejecting Rader, according to officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old Davisburg man driving the Taurus was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, authorities said.

Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Officials continue to investigate.