Morning Briefing Oct. 29, 2021: A deep dive into lead in Michigan water and what can be done, Local 4 News Today staff reveal 2021 Halloween costumes

It’s been several years since the start of the Flint water crisis, but the issue doesn’t appear to be going away any time soon in Michigan, and perhaps around the U.S.

Most people don’t think about clean water on a day-to-day basis. We use water constantly, for drinking, cleaning, showering -- and so many other things. How concerned should we be about the increasing lead and aging pipe infrastructure? What’s causing the elevated lead levels? What can you do about it?

The manhunt for an accused murderer came to an end only after police discovered the suspect had been in the Wayne County morgue for two months.

The Wayne County Medical Examiners Office didn’t check the suspect’s fingerprints and said that it’s not their responsibility. Other experts who weighed in are saying that it is the examiner’s job to identify bodies and that a big mistake was made in this case.

The Local 4 Defenders are getting new insight into the Detroit towing scandal and how it worked.

The corruption investigation has involved two Detroit City Council members and two Detroit police officials who have been charged in a bribery scheme. A 20-page federal complaint charging Detroit police Lt. John Kennedy and officer Daniel Vickers gives key details of how the towing system in Detroit worked.

Weather forecast: Friday rain ahead of big weekend

Michigan reported 7,867 new cases of COVID-19 and 142 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,933.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 142 deaths announced Wednesday, 66 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,120,357, including 22,060 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,112,490 cases and 21,918 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.