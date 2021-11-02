Morning Briefing Nov. 2, 2021: Election day in Michigan, water main repairs latest, how sound therapy is being used to heal

Here are the key races to watch in the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election. Find results here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/politics/2021/11/02/michigan-election-results-for-nov-2-2021-track-the-latest-here/

The 2021 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Here’s what you need to know before voting.

Hundreds of Michigan communities are holding elections on Nov. 2, and while it’s not a major election year, there are still important races to be decided, especially at the local level.

More: Here are the races to watch

What time do polls open and close in Michigan?

In-person voting will be available in every jurisdiction. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where do I vote in Michigan?

The Michigan Voter Information Center can help you determine whether you are registered to vote, where you cast your ballot on Election Day and where your local clerk’s office is located.

Registered Michigan voters who have moved within 60 days of the election may still vote at their previous address if they did not register to vote at their new address by the close of registration for this election.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct. The Voter Identification Card is for your reference and is not required to vote. If you did not receive or lost the Voter Identification Card, call your local Clerk for a replacement or visit the Michigan Voter Information Center to check your registration status.

How to view your Michigan sample ballot for Nov. 2, 2021

You can look up all of your voting information, including precinct or clerk location and sample ballot, at the Michigan Voter Information Center here.

When is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot?

Online and mail requests for an absent voter ballot must be received by your township or city clerk no later than 5 p.m. the Friday before the election. If you’re already registered at your current address, you can request an absent voter ballot in person at your clerk’s office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day prior to the election.

If you’re registering to vote or updating your address by appearing at your clerk’s office on Election Day, you can request an absent voter ballot at the same time you register. If you request your AV ballot the day before the election or on Election Day, you must vote the ballot in the clerk’s office.

Did my ballot arrive?

All registered voters can track their ballot by looking up their information in the voter information section of this website.

How can I find election results?

You can find election results for Nov. 2, 2021 right here.

Ad

Ad

