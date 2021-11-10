Teenagers robbed while walking to school in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Two teenagers were robbed Wednesday while walking to school in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10) in the area of Hayes and Manning streets on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

The teenagers were walking to school when a red Ford Fusion pulled up, officials said. The people inside the car robbed the teenagers of a red jacket, a black bubble coat and two cellphones, police said.

At least one of the robbers was armed, according to authorities.

Detroit officials said the robbers fled in the Fusion. No suspect description was provided.