53º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Teenagers robbed while walking to school in Detroit, police say

Jacket, coat, cellphones taken during armed robbery

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Hayes Street, Manning Street, Detroit's East Side, Crime, Detroit Crime, Armed Robbery, Robbery, Detroit Robbery, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD
Police lights.

DETROIT – Two teenagers were robbed Wednesday while walking to school in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10) in the area of Hayes and Manning streets on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

The teenagers were walking to school when a red Ford Fusion pulled up, officials said. The people inside the car robbed the teenagers of a red jacket, a black bubble coat and two cellphones, police said.

At least one of the robbers was armed, according to authorities.

Detroit officials said the robbers fled in the Fusion. No suspect description was provided.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email