Experts weigh in on response to Oxford High School shooting that left 3 dead, others injured

At least three people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School. Read the latest information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/11/30/oxford-high-school-on-lockdown-due-to-emergency-situation/

OXFORD, Mich. – At least three people have been killed and eight others were injured, including a teacher, at Oxford High School.

Starting at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) the sheriff’s office received more than 100 calls to their dispatch about the active shooter situation at Oxford High School, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe. McCabe said the suspected shooter was taken into custody within five minutes of the first call to 911.

Retired Detroit police Deputy Chief Steve Dolunt shared insight into the Oxford High School shooting and how police respond to similar situations.

He said the first thing responding officers do is to check for casualties. The next step is to make sure that students exiting the school have their hands up as they exit the building so other officers know they are not a threat.

Their focus is on finding the individual and stopping the threat.

What happens next in the investigation?

The suspect shooter was taken into custody within five minutes of officials receiving the first 911 call. So, what happens next in the investigation?

Initially, there’s chaos. That is what usually happens, according to former FBI agent Andy Arena. Now law enforcement will dig into the suspect. Who were his friends? What drove his actions? What caused it? They’re going to be talking to people around him and looking at social media.

How do emergency rooms prepare for mass casualty events?

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is sharing how hospitals prepare for mass casualty events.

McGeorge said in many of the mass casualty shootings that he has been involved in, a lot of the pre-hospital notification is pretty sudden and the hospital activates mass casualty protocols.

The protocols can vary depending on the type of event. A chemical event is handled differently than a shooting. In both cases, the goal is to prepare for incoming victims.

Ideally, there will be someone on site to direct triage. Some patients will require the nearest available facility to be stabilized and then be transported to a different area. Others will require a higher level of resources immediately.

The big picture is the emergency department in every hospital involved will be overwhelmed by public and family members who are looking for their loved ones. Other hospitals in the area will have to prepare for an influx of patients from other incidents.

Prayer vigils are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford and Kensington Church in Orion Township.