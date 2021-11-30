39º

President Joe Biden addresses Oxford High School shooting: ‘My heart goes out to the families’

3 students killed, 8 other people injured; Suspect is in custody

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

At least three people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School. Read the latest information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/11/30/oxford-high-school-on-lockdown-due-to-emergency-situation/

Three students were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon. Eight others, including one teacher, were injured.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody within five minutes of officials receiving the first call to 911.

President Joe Biden addressed the shooting while speaking at a technical college in Minnesota. Watch Biden speak in the video player above.

“My heart goes out to the families of all those in Oxford, Michigan experiencing the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one. I’m remaining in close touch with my team as new information about this tragic school shooting surfaces,” Joe Biden tweeted.

Prayer vigils are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford and Kensington Church in Orion Township.

