2 gunshot victims die after being pulled from burning house in Detroit

Firefighters on the scene of a Dec. 7, 2021, fire on Frederick Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – Two gunshot victims have died Tuesday after they were pulled from a burning house in Detroit, officials said.

Authorities responded to a house fire around 6 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 7) in the 7000 block of Frederick Street on Detroit’s east side.

Two men with multiple gunshot wounds were found and taken out of the home, police said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they died from their injuries, according to authorities.

Officials said one of the men is believed to be in his mid-70s. No information about the other victim was revealed.

Arson and homicide officials are investigating the case.