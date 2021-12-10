Morning Briefing Dec. 10, 2021: Plymouth-Canton high schools go virtual after lockdown; Dearborn teens arrested in armed robbery

Police presence at Plymouth-Canton high schools during a lockdown on Dec. 9, 2021 amid possible threat

Three high schools in the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools district will shift to virtual learning for one week after a Thursday threat triggered a four-hour lockdown at the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park.

Two teenagers from Dearborn were arrested this week when an armed robbery in Royal Oak led to a high-speed police chase through Royal Oak, Birmingham and Troy before ending at the Oakland Mall, officials said.

Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross says had things not worked exactly as they did one November day last year, a fire in his garage could have overtaken his whole house.

A funeral was held Thursday night for 17-year-old Justin Charles Shilling, who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting. At the funeral, attended by his loved ones, teammates and community, Justin was remembered as the one who lit up the room when he smiled.

A sprawling estate in Oakland County once owned by Eminem has hit the market for $3.2 million. Located in Rochester, the 20,000 square foot property was owned by Eminem from 2003 to 2017, according to the listing agent.

Michigan reported 15,385 new cases of COVID-19 and 351 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 7,692.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 351 deaths announced Wednesday, 185 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,368,541, including 24,845 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,353,156 cases and 24,494 deaths, as of Monday.

