Dearborn teens arrested after Royal Oak armed robbery, high-speed chase to Oakland Mall, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Two teenagers from Dearborn were arrested this week when an armed robbery in Royal Oak led to a high-speed police chase through Royal Oak, Birmingham and Troy before ending at the Oakland Mall, officials said.

Armed robbery leads to chase

Royal Oak police were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday (Dec. 6) to the Rite Aid pharmacy at 1026 North Main Street, they said.

Callers told police there was an armed robbery in progress at the location. One person told authorities that two men had robbed the pharmacy at gunpoint and fled in a black Dodge Durango, according to officials.

An officer saw the Durango in the area of Crooks Road and Vinsetta Boulevard and tried to initiate a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Durango fled at a high speed, leading officers in a pursuit through Royal Oak, Birmingham and Troy, police said.

At one point during the chase, the passenger threw a firearm out the window, and it was recovered by police, according to authorities.

Officers from Troy and Royal Oak ended the pursuit in the parking lot of the Oakland Mall.

Sjaad Mohmamed Alawan, 19, and Uthman Shareef, 17, both of Dearborn, were taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

“Due to a collaborative effort between officers from Royal Oak, Troy and Birmingham, these two dangerous suspects were captured, and a firearm was recovered,” interim Royal Oak police Chief Michael Moore said.

Charges

Police said Alawan was identified as the driver during the chase. He is charged with the following felonies:

Three counts of armed robbery -- maximum penalty of life in prison.

One count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon -- maximum penalty of four years in prison.

One count of carrying a concealed weapon -- maximum penalty of five years in prison.

One count of third-degree fleeing and eluding -- maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Five counts of possession of a firearm -- mandatory penalty of two years in prison.

Alawan has no criminal history, authorities said.

Shareef is charged with the following felonies:

Three counts of armed robbery -- maximum penalty of life in prison.

One count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon -- maximum penalty of four years in prison.

One count of carrying a concealed weapon -- maximum penalty of five years in prison.

One count of retaining a financial transaction device without consent -- maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Four counts of possession of a firearm -- mandatory penalty of two years in prison.

Shareef has a criminal history that includes breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, officials said. He is currently on probation, according to police.

Alawan and Shareef were arraigned Wednesday at 44th District Court.

Alawan is being held on $500,000 bond, cash/surety, 10%. Shareef’s bond was also set at $500,00, but with no 10%.

They are both scheduled to return to court at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 17.