Overnight downpours leave streets flooded in Dearborn Heights

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Flooding from storms on Dec. 11, 2021, in Dearborn Heights. (WDIV)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Some streets in Dearborn Heights flooded overnight due to heavy downpours that moved through Southeast Michigan.

Residents in the area of Lehigh and Vassar streets have dealt with several major flooding events over the past six months. On Saturday morning (Dec. 11), they woke up to a half-foot of water in the roadway.

From August: Dearborn Heights residents frustrated with constant flooding

Metro Detroit was struck by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall overnight. Now, heavy winds and plummeting temperatures have become the primary concerns.

Here’s the latest forecast from Andrew Humphrey.

Thousands of Michiganders are already without power on Saturday, and the outage numbers are expected to increase as the day continues.

