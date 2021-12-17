Morning Briefing Dec. 17, 2021: Threats on TikTok prompt increase in school security across US; Detroit mayor says census count wrong

Educators announced plans to increase security in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday as officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the 2020 Census undercounted how many people live in Detroit, and that he has the data to prove it.

Who would have thought that wearing two mismatched earrings would cause so much conversation -- and lift my self-esteem, as well!

A Detroit woman had an unforgettable birthday when she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash instant game.

All Detroit Public Schools Community District faculty and staff will have until Feb. 18 to get vaccinated or risk losing their job. The board of education signed off on the mandate on Thursday.

Michigan reported 11,722 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 5,861 cases over a two-day period. Of the 330 deaths announced Wednesday, 230 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,408,189, including 25,570 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,396,467 cases and 25,240 deaths, as of Monday.

