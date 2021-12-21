2 arrested in connection with ‘heinous’ armed robbery at Dearborn business, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Dearborn business, officials said.

Dearborn police said the robbery happened around 7:50 p.m. Dec. 15 at a business in the 7500 block of Wyoming Avenue.

A man wearing a surgical mask and all black clothing walked into the store and fired one shot at a victim, authorities said. He stole several items from the store before leaving, and fired a second round at another victim, according to officials.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, officials said.

“This is a heinous crime that rocks the foundation of our community,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

On Thursday (Dec. 16), Dearborn police arrested Brandon Bragg and Thaddeus Bell in connection with the incident.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved a 16-count felony complaint against Bragg and Bell, including charges of armed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and felony firearm violations, according to authorities.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday in 19th District Court. Bell was remanded to the Wayne County Jail and Bragg is being held on a $300,000 cash bond. Bragg must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 29.