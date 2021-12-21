Family mourning after mother of 4 shot, killed by Detroit police

A family is mourning after a mother of four was shot and killed by Detroit officers this weekend for pointing and waving a gun at gas station customers and employees.

DETROIT – A family is mourning after a mother of four was shot and killed by Detroit officers this weekend for pointing and waving a gun at gas station customers and employees.

Police said after the shooting they discovered Nakita Williams, 33, of Detroit, was holding an airsoft pistol.

The incident started at 5:57 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 19) at a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Hayes Street and 7 Mile Road on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Police said they received calls about Williams waving a gun at customers and employees at the entrance of the gas station. Four Detroit police officers responded.

Read: Woman fatally shot by Detroit police after waving gun at gas station had airsoft pistol, chief says

Ad

Police said Williams was pointing the airsoft gun at customers when police arrived. Detroit police Chief James White said the incident is still under investigation.

Police fired shots during the incident, striking Williams, who died while police were transporting her to a nearby hospital.

Williams is a mother of four children. Her family and loved ones are focusing on those children at this time.

“I feel bad. I want my momma to come back for us because I love her very much,” her son Hozay Dobbs said.

The father of her children, Eddie Dobbs, said it was devastating to tell them their mom had died.

“They been crying all day. I’m trying to make them understand, but that’s something you’ll never get over,” Eddie Dobbs said.

Read: More local news coverage