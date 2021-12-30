Morning Briefing Dec. 30, 2021: Where Michigan stands with COVID heading into 2022; Driver dies after crashing into Belle Isle statue

The Michigan COVID-19 landscape heading into 2022 is perhaps murkier than it was heading into 2021.

Here are five data points that show where Michigan stands with COVID heading into 2022.

A man reportedly died Wednesday after crashing a vehicle into the Alpheus Starkey Williams statue on Belle Isle, police said.

See the report here.

Michigan health officials have opted to keep their current COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines after the CDC recommended cutting the amount of suggested days to quarantine in half.

Learn more here.

Ad

No. 11 Michigan State is looking for its sixth 11-win season and to cap a dramatic turnaround under second-year coach Mel Tucker on Thursday against No. 13 Pittsburgh.

Read the report here.

Health officials in Michigan reported a record-breaking number of new COVID cases on Wednesday on the heels of the holidays, and many experts believe coronavirus cases will continue to rise.

See the report here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over a two-day period, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021.

Ad

The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020.

Of the 338 deaths announced Wednesday, 232 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,507,338, including 26,988 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,481,480 cases and 26,650 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.