Dearborn teen dies after sideswiping semi truck, car, rolling onto roof, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn teenager died after the car he was driving sideswiped a semi truck and another vehicle and rolled onto its roof, officials said.

Dearborn police officers said they were called around 7 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 29) to a crash on eastbound Ford Road near Maple Street.

A Buick sedan driven by a 19-year-old Dearborn man had been traveling east on Ford Road when it sideswiped a semi truck and a Toyota sedan, according to authorities. The impact caused the Buick to to roll onto its roof, police said.

Officials transported the 19-year-old to a nearby hospital, but he later died from his injuries, they said.

“This is a tragic situation and our condolences go out this young man’s family,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “I cannot stress enough the importance of obeying traffic safety laws. Statistics have shown compliance to traffic safety laws will mitigate these types of situations.”

The passenger of the Buick was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the semi truck was not injured, but the driver of the Toyota was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. Nobody else from inside the Toyota was injured, authorities said.

Officials continue to investigate the crash.