Morning Briefing Jan. 6, 2022: 14 Michigan men charged in deadly Capitol siege; Michigan health official’s insight on COVID surge

FILE - Violent insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A year has passed since rioters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and several of them are from Michigan.

Of the hundreds of people are facing charges and millions of dollars in property damage, 14 of them are Michiganders.

Here’s what we know about their cases.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge spent some time on Wednesday talking with Michigan’s chief medical officer, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, to get her take on the trends being seen in Michigan and across the nation.

Here’s what she had to say.

Two suspects have been arrested in the hit-and-run incident where an SUV crashed into a Detroit coney island on New Year’s Day.

An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in Detroit while there were about 110 packages inside the van, police said.

School leaders are sharing when and how Oxford High School students will return to school after four students were killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

Michigan reported 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- a record average of 13,673 cases over a two-day period.

This is the highest daily case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 12,929, which was the average for Dec. 28-29, 2021.

Of the 277 deaths announced Wednesday, 165 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,595,919, including 27,563 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,568,573 cases and 27,286 deaths, as of Monday.

