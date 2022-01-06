2 in custody after fleeing scene where SUV crashed into Detroit coney island

DETROIT – Two suspects have been arrested in the hit-and-run incident where an SUV crashed into a Detroit coney island on New Year’s day.

Several employees and customers were inside the Zorba’s Coney Island when the vehicle came crashing into the building. No significant injuries were reported.

Donna is the owner of the coney island. She said she is still in shock.

“There was so much smoke and dust,” Donna said. “I didn’t think truck, or car. I thought gas explosion.”

Thirteen people were inside the restaurant when the vehicle crashed through the side of the building.

A handful of people were in the vehicles path. Donna’s main concern was helping Marnasia Bracey, 20. Bracey’s foot was trapped by a slab of bricks.

“By the grace of God, this big chunk was standing where you put your feet on the top of the counter on both sides,” Donna said. “Because if this whole thing fell on her, it would have crushed her leg.”

Bracey was able to walk on her own. Donna took her to the back and helped comfort her.

In the chaos caused by the crash, two people in the SUV took off and a passenger got into the driver’s seat. Donna said she saw the two people flee and recognized them as regular customers. She suspects they were under the influence of alcohol.

“No one got killed,” Donna said. “But I believe they need some type of harsh punishment to make an example for other people to think twice before you go behind the wheel and drive drunk.”

Police have taken two suspects into custody and they are expected to face charges. Donna said she has been working to put her restaurant back together.

Donna said she had the restaurant remodeled a year ago. She said people have tried to break into the restaurant while she tries to recover.

