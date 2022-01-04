Detroit firefighter rescues mother, 3 children from house fire

A firefighter rescued a mother and her three children after the home on Detroit’s west side went up in flames.

All four had to be rushed to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The children are being treated at Children’s Hospital. All three children are younger than 5 years old, but officials say they are doing well.

Firefighters said the mother took her children into a room as far away from the flames as she could. She had her 5-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter and a 4-month-old baby with her. Neighbors said they watched firefighters scale the roof of the home to make the rescue.

Arson has been called to investigate the fire because officials are not sure what caused it. Candles and space heaters were being used but officials are not sure if those items were the cause.

The investigation is ongoing.