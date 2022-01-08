Morning Briefing Jan. 8, 2022: Ex-Mich. lawmaker Lee Chatfield denies sex assault allegation; Dashcam video of Oakland County judge arrest

Ex-Mich. lawmaker denies assault allegation, admits affairs
Former Michigan legislative leader Lee Chatfield denied allegations that he sexually assaulted his future sister-in-law starting when she was 14 or 15, saying they had a sexual relationship for years but that both were consenting adults.
Dashcam video shows arrest of Oakland County judge charged with domestic assault
Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan is shown on police dashcam video as she’s led out of her home after her boyfriend called police and said she hit him.
Detroit police: Mother of 4-year-old confesses to accidentally shooting own child
Detroit police have arrested the mother of a 4-year old that was shot Friday on the city’s east side, who first told authorities that her child was shot outside their apartment by a man who was trying to rob her.
Prosecutors present new evidence in Oxford High School shooting case
The suspected Oxford High School shooter and his parents made appearances in court on Friday.
Detroit police want help identifying man accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy
Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy.
Weather forecast: Sunny Saturday becomes slippery later
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 40,692 new cases of COVID-19 and 259 virus-related deaths Friday -- a record average of 20,346 cases over a two-day period.
The daily average of 20,346 cases surpasses Wednesday’s average of 13,673 cases per day and is the highest in Michigan since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 259 deaths announced Friday, 136 were identified during a review of records.
Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,636,611, including 27,822 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,595,919 cases and 27,563 deaths, as of Wednesday.
