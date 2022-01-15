2 men found shot, killed in parking lot of Hazel Park hall

The hunt for a killer is on after two people were gunned down inside their vehicle. Two men were shot and killed inside a car along John R between 8 and 9 Mile Roads.

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – The hunt for a killer is on after two men were gunned down Friday inside a vehicle in a parking lot along John R between 8 and 9 Mile roads.

The car was parked in the lot outside of an event venue called Timeless Gallery, which was holding a memorial service when shots were fired into the car. Hazel Park police said officers were called to the parking lot about 4:43 p.m. Friday on the report of gunshots.

“Officers arrived on scene and found two Black males seated in a black Mercedes that were deceased from apparent gunshots,” reads a statement from police Saturday morning. “At the time of the shooting, the hall was being rented by family for a remembrance gathering of a person that was killed last year. Persons in the hall and parking lot fled from the area after the shooting.”

Police said a preliminary investigation is pointing to two, possibly three Black males who walked up to the parked vehicle and shot into the vehicle, striking both victims.

Police have not said yet if the victims attended the service, but we learned from the mayor that an emergency order has been signed to close the business for the time being.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hazel Park police at 248-542-6161.