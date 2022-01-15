15º

Local News

Two men shot and killed in Hazel Park

No arrest have been made and police have not yet released information on a suspect

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: John R Road, 8 Mile Road, 9 Mile Road, Timeless Gallery, Detroit Police Department, DPD
The hunt for a killer is on after two people were gunned down inside their vehicle. Two men were shot and killed inside a car along John R between 8 and 9 Mile Roads.

HAZEL PARK, Mich – The hunt for a killer is on after two men were gunned down inside their vehicle along John R between 8 and 9 Mile Roads.

The car was parked in the lot outside of an event venue called Timeless Gallery which was holding a memorial service when shots were fired into the car.

Police have not said yet if the victim’s attended the service, but we just learned from the Mayor that an emergency order has been signed to close the business for the time being.

At the moment, no arrest have been made and police have not yet released information on a suspect.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter