Two men shot and killed in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, Mich – The hunt for a killer is on after two men were gunned down inside their vehicle along John R between 8 and 9 Mile Roads.

The car was parked in the lot outside of an event venue called Timeless Gallery which was holding a memorial service when shots were fired into the car.

Police have not said yet if the victim’s attended the service, but we just learned from the Mayor that an emergency order has been signed to close the business for the time being.

At the moment, no arrest have been made and police have not yet released information on a suspect.