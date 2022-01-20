Morning Briefing Jan. 20, 2022: Fundraiser for Oxford shooting victim Tate Myre; Things to consider before quitting your job

A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Oxford High School Shooting victim Tate Myre.

Learn more here.

Thinking about quitting your job? You’re not alone: A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November 2021.

Here are some things to consider before pulling the plug.

Patients are searching for a dentist who abruptly closed her office, leaving some families stuck.

A family reached out to Help Me Hank after paying for their daughter’s braces. Once the braces were put on the dentist appears to have taken off.

See more here.

Ad

A report finds that Michigan insiders within the football program suspect Jim Harbaugh would take the head coaching position for the Las Vegas Raiders if the position were offered to him.

Read more here.

What comes next in the COVID pandemic? The simple truth is that we don’t know yet.

The omicron surge will end and cases will fall back down to lower levels. But what happens after that will depend on several factors.

See the report here.

Weather forecast: Bitter cold is back and sticking around

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 86,009 new cases of COVID-19 and 501 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 17,201.8 cases over a five-day period. Of the 501 deaths announced Wednesday, 346 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Ad

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,832,716, including 28,980 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,746,707 cases and 28,479 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.