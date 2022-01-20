Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Jan. 20, 2022

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – Michigan reported 86,009 new cases of COVID-19 and 501 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 17,201.8 cases over a five-day period.

Of the 501 deaths announced Wednesday, 346 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,832,716, including 28,980 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,746,707 cases and 28,479 deaths, as of Friday.

Note: The state did not report COVID data on Monday, Jan. 17, due to the holiday.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 33.10% as of Jan. 14. Hospitalizations are near record-high levels.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 17,589 on Jan. 19 -- a new record high. The 7-day death average was 116 on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The state’s fatality rate is 1.7%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 382,100 on Jan. 14.

Michigan has reported more than 11.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Jan. 15, with 69.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63.4% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 64.4% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 63.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 844,500 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 520 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 317 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

COVID cases and deaths trends by Michigan county

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

Jan. 10, 2022: Following a record-breaking week of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan, statewide hospitalizations are at a new record-high.

According to MDHHS data, 4,901 inpatients were in hospitals statewide as of Jan. 10 with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, breaking the previous record of 4,721, set on Dec. 12, 2021.

The number of pediatric hospitalizations dropped to 108 after reaching 130 last week.

The number of inpatients in critical care or on ventilators remained near the same levels from last week, but is a lagging indicator. As of Jan. 10, 857 inpatients were in critical care and 539 were on a ventilator.

Michigan’s health agency says it’s updating guidance for COVID-19 quarantine to match new CDC recommendations.

On Dec. 29, MDHHS said it would keep its previous guidelines in place while it reviewed the new CDC guidelines, which shortens isolation periods for most, even with a positive COVID test. On Dec. 31, officials said the state will be following the new CDC guidance.

The CDC is recommending a shortening of the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others. The updated guidance is specific to the general public.

Read more here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID briefing Tuesday for the first time since June, answering questions about whether this surge warrants new mandates and delivering specific messages for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

“We’re in for another tough 4-6 weeks, is what all the experts are projecting, with the omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer spoke from the Hispanic Center in Grand Rapids. She was joined by Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Read here.

Most stores and websites are sold out of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester went out with hidden cameras to search for tests.

When you walk the aisles of almost any pharmacy in Metro Detroit in search of an at-home COVID test, you’re likely to find a sign indicating they’re sold out.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Dec. 1:

Dec. 1 -- 8,265 new cases

Dec. 2 -- 9,221 new cases

Dec. 3 -- 9,222 new cases

Dec. 4 -- 5,530 new cases

Dec. 5 -- 5,530 new cases

Dec. 6 -- 5,530 new cases

Dec. 7 -- 7,693 new cases

Dec. 8 -- 7,692 new cases

Dec. 9 -- 5,891 new cases

Dec. 10 -- 5,892 new cases

Dec. 11 -- 5,381 new cases

Dec. 12 -- 5,381 new cases

Dec. 13 -- 5,381 new cases

Dec. 14 -- 5,861 new cases

Dec. 15 -- 5,861 new cases

Dec. 16 -- 6,325 new cases

Dec. 17 -- 6,324 new cases

Dec. 18 -- 4,666 new cases

Dec. 19 -- 4,666 new cases

Dec. 20 -- 4,667 new cases

Dec. 21 -- 6,843 new cases

Dec. 22 -- 6,843 new cases

Dec. 23 -- 6,591 new cases

Dec. 24 -- 6,591 new cases

Dec. 25 -- 6,591 new cases

Dec. 26 -- 6,592 new cases

Dec. 27 -- 6,592 new cases

Dec. 28 -- 12,929 new cases

Dec. 29 -- 12,929 new cases

Dec. 30 -- 12,247 new cases

Dec. 31 -- 12,247 new cases

Jan. 1 -- 12,247 new cases

Jan. 2 -- 12,247 new cases

Jan. 3 -- 12,247 new cases

Jan. 4 -- 13,673 new cases

Jan. 5 -- 13,673 new cases

Jan. 6 -- 20,346 new cases

Jan. 7 -- 20,346 new cases

Jan. 8 -- 14,841 new cases

Jan. 9 -- 14,841 new cases

Jan. 10 -- 14,842 new cases

Jan. 11 -- 14,229 new cases

Jan. 12 -- 14,229 new cases

Jan. 13 -- 18,557 new cases

Jan. 14 -- 18,557 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Dec. 1:

Dec. 1 -- 179 deaths (160 from past two days from vital records)

Dec. 2 -- 138 new deaths

Dec. 3 -- 139 new deaths (169 from past two days from vital records)

Dec. 4 -- 42 new deaths

Dec. 5 -- 42 new deaths

Dec. 6 -- 43 new deaths (47 from past three days from vital records)

Dec. 7 -- 175 new deaths

Dec. 8 -- 175 new deaths (185 from past two days from vital records)

Dec. 9 -- 117 new deaths

Dec. 10 -- 118 new deaths (151 from past two days from vital records)

Dec. 11 -- 53 new deaths

Dec. 12 -- 53 new deaths

Dec. 13 -- 54 new deaths (36 from past two days from vital records)

Dec. 14 -- 165 new deaths

Dec. 15 -- 165 new deaths ( 230 from past two days from vital records)

Dec. 16 -- 127 new deaths

Dec. 17 -- 127 new deaths (159 from past two days from vital records)

Dec. 18 -- 53 new deaths

Dec. 19 -- 53 new deaths

Dec. 20 -- 54 new deaths (63 from past three days from vital records)

Dec. 21 -- 196 new deaths

Dec. 22 -- 196 new deaths (250 from past two days from vital records)

Dec. 23 -- 54 new deaths (158 from past two five from vital records)

Dec. 24 -- 55 new deaths

Dec. 25 -- 55 new deaths

Dec. 26 -- 55 new deaths

Dec. 27 -- 55 new deaths

Dec. 28 -- 169 new deaths (232 from past five days from vital records)

Dec. 29 -- 169 new deaths

Dec. 30 -- 59 new deaths

Dec. 31 -- 59 new deaths

Jan. 1 -- 60 new deaths

Jan. 2 -- 60 new deaths

Jan. 3 -- 60 new deaths (172 from past five days from vital records)

Jan. 4 -- 138 new deaths

Jan. 5 -- 139 new deaths (165 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 6 -- 129 new deaths

Jan. 7 -- 130 new deaths (136 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 8 -- 18 new deaths

Jan. 9 -- 19 new deaths

Jan. 10 -- 19 new deaths

Jan. 11 -- 175 new deaths

Jan. 12 -- 175 new deaths (282 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 13 -- 125 new deaths (140 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 14 -- 126 new deaths

