23º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old Eastpointe girl charged with lying to investigators

Zion Foster last seen on Jan. 4

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Zion Foster, Detroit, Wayne County, Eastpointe, News, Local, Local News, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Missing Teen, Melforse Court, Vassar Drive, Ciera Milton, Greenfield Road, Jaylin Brazier
Jaylon Brazier (Eastpointe police)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The cousin of a teenage girl who went missing from Eastpointe has been charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation.

Jaylin Brazier, 21, was arraigned Monday (Jan. 24) in 38th District Court. He faces one count of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and one count of lying to a peace officer.

Brazier was taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Zion Rachelle Foster. He was previously identified as a person of interest in the case and turned himself in on Jan. 19.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and will be transported to the Macomb County Jail.

Foster was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.

She is still missing. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, officials said. She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform, officials said.

The cousin of a teenage girl who went missing from Eastpointe was reportedly arrested on a felony warrant related to the case.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter