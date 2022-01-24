Cousin of missing 17-year-old Eastpointe girl charged with lying to investigators

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The cousin of a teenage girl who went missing from Eastpointe has been charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation.

Jaylin Brazier, 21, was arraigned Monday (Jan. 24) in 38th District Court. He faces one count of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and one count of lying to a peace officer.

Brazier was taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Zion Rachelle Foster. He was previously identified as a person of interest in the case and turned himself in on Jan. 19.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and will be transported to the Macomb County Jail.

Foster was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.

She is still missing. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, officials said. She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform, officials said.