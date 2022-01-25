Constant snow leads to travel troubles across Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The snow has been constant, and the roads have been slick as slush builds up along the highways, making for some real problems near Oakman Boulevard and Jefferies Freeway.

Around Metro Detroit, there have been dozens of accidents on Monday, Jan 24, on the main highways; Michigan State police said the accidents were caused by people going too fast for how steady the snow has been coming down.

There haven’t been places that are better or worst either, as every stretch of highway and roadway we’ve been on has been snowy; maybe a little slick, but manageable as long as you’re paying attention.

Road Commissions did say that some roads and ramps may stay snowier longer, so drive with caution.

“We’ll get the main street for straightaway on the freeways before we get the ramps, so you may see some ramps that are a little bit snow more snow-covered,” said Craig Bryson of the Oakland County Road Commission. “And of course, because of the curvature of those, they can be dangerous.”

Road crews say this is the end of crunch time for them as we head into the middle of rush hour. They’ve been working throughout the afternoon to make sure the roads are clear, but in this weather, it’s an excellent time to slow down and practice a little patience to make sure everyone gets home safely.

An army of plow trucks has been deployed around Metro Detroit to try and clear the roads as the snow has been relentless Monday, Jan. 24. Plows like the ones seen in the video player above have been out everywhere, and they have been since this weekend when we got more snow than they were expecting. A lot of drivers have been going almost non-stop.

The snow makes for tricky conditions for drivers; Michigan State police are reporting dozens of accidents, and Local 4′s cameras are even capturing a few.

Manny drivers are simply going too fast for the conditions that have been going on since the weekend, and the same goes for plow drivers working to clear the roads.

“It just carries over from where we started yesterday,” said Steve Shaya of the Wayne County Road Commission. “So they’re calling for again from anywhere from 2-4 inches, and I’m happy to say our crews are ready and are taking care of business.”

One big thing crews are asking is for drivers not to follow so closely, no matter how tempting that freshly plowed pavement is. Trucks carry more than a ton of salt, and plows can often be hidden in deep snow.

“Those are big trucks that take a lot of room to stop and to turn,” said Craig Bryson of the Oakland County Road Commission. “There is salt flying out of the back of the trucks, at a pretty good rate. So please give them lots of space. We recommend multiple car lengths behind the truck if you’re following the truck.”

Lots of space and a little patience are going a long way in today’s commute.