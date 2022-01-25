Detroit police search for ‘Carl’ after man stabbed with sharp object at gas station

A person known as "Carl" moments before a Jan. 23, 2022, stabbing at a Detroit gas station, according to police.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for someone known as “Carl” after a man was stabbed multiple times at a gas station, according to authorities.

The incident happened at 11:57 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 23) at the gas station in the 16000 block of West 7 Mile Road on Detroit’s west side, police said.

A person known as “Carl” got into an argument with a 28-year-old man at the gas station, officials said. “Carl” pulled out what police described as a “sharp object” and stabbed the other man multiple times, authorities said.

Officers took the 28-year-old man to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries, they said.

Detroit police are searching for “Carl,” who fled the scene after the incident. Anyone who recognizes him or has any information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

You can see surveillance video from the gas station below.