Michigan officials address odor coming from Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit

In a virtual meeting Thursday (Jan 27), EGLE announced Stellantis has a 3-part plan to fix four odor violations and one for improper ductwork at the Mack Assembly Plant. Part of the presentation featured a toxicologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services who reviewed air samples.

DETROIT – In a virtual meeting Thursday (Jan. 27), the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Stellantis has a three-part plan to fix four odor violations and one for improper ductwork at the Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit.

Part of the presentation featured a toxicologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) who reviewed air samples. Of 20 unique chemicals detected, eight are used at the Mack plant, and all were below a short-term or long-term health risk.

October 2021: Residents complain of foul, caustic odors from Detroit Stellantis plant

Still, EGLE, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the MDHHS admit there isn’t enough data to positively say there isn’t a health concern, meaning more tests are needed.

“You guys are using something useless for the people over here,” said a neighbor. “To make those assessments, and you’re already saying you don’t have all of the information, but you keep telling people they’re safe, and then there are chemicals you can’t even detect or even test for, but you’re telling people that they’re safe which doesn’t make any sense. I’m no scientist, but that doesn’t make common sense.”

Neighbors who have voiced their concerns for six months or more are clearly beyond frustrated.

“How is it ok for you all to underscore or sign off on Stellantis’s statements that there were no health risks when you all stated that there is no data to do that?” said another neighbor. “I guess that is my question. You don’t seem to be concerned about the health impacts. You seem to be focusing on the smell and not the fact that eyes are burning and throats are sore.”

Brandon Reid is the MDHHS toxicologist who reviewed the air samples.

“We do want to reiterate that odors are not acceptable and neither are health concerns,” said Reid. “We look at those in addition to health effects very seriously.”