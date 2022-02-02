Monroe County is expected to be among hardest-hit areas filled with snow over next 48 hours

All is quiet in the Monroe plow shed, but they will soon start putting the blades on within the next few minutes. Some trucks were salting the streets as they waited for temperatures to drop when rain turns into ice.

Snow plow drivers are where they need to be at the moment.

“Right now, we are getting some much-needed rest in anticipation of the next three to four days,” said one plow driver.

Monroe County has 1,200 miles of byways and highways that the county road commission clears, but they’re still asking for your help.

“We hope that most people will choose to stay off of the roads,” said another plow driver.

Monroe County is primarily rural, with mostly dirt roads and plenty of wide-open spaces.

“The rural area definitely sets a challenge because of the open space,” said the plow driver. “Because of the open space, you have concerns about drifting.”

“It’s not as much as the snowfalls as the wind blows, and we have a lot of open fields, and the roads drift shut,” said a sheriff. “For us, the road can be open in one minute and then 20 minutes later in can be impassible.”

The sheriff said, “if you get stuck in one of those snowdrifts, call 911. Please do not abandon the vehicle unless it’s a safety issue for you because the road commission needs to get their equipment through there, and if there’s a car there, it could cause some significant problems.”

With the potential of snowdrifts reaching five feet high, vehicles can quickly get buried, and that can cause a snowplow driver to go off-road.