Coast Guard working to ease ice jam in St. Clair River

The Coast Guard is working to ease an ice jam in the St. Clair River, where there is an ice plug.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Authorities are working to break up an ice jam in the St. Clair River Thursday afternoon amid wintry conditions and rising water levels.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said Thursday that they have received several calls about rising water levels in the St. Clair River following a snow storm that crossed through the region Wednesday. While water levels were below the flood stage as of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials said there is an ice plug in the river that needs to be addressed.

U.S. officials are working alongside the Canadian Coast Guard to break up the ice. The Canadian Coast Guard is reportedly sending two vessels through the river Thursday and over the coming days to help break up the ice and address the blockage.

Those living along the St. Clair River who feel they may be affected by the ice jam are being urged to contact their local emergency managers, who will “work closely with the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard in the most efficient and safest manner possible,” officials wrote Thursday.

The news comes after a snow storm passed through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, leaving anywhere from 3-11 inches of snow -- much less than initially forecasted for the region. Towns along the St. Clair River like Algonac and Marine City received 4.2 inches and 5.5 inches of snow, respectfully, as of Thursday morning.

Southeast Michigan is expected to receive another 1-3 inches of snow by the end of Thursday.

