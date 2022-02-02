Snow falling in Mount Clemens at a rate of around an inch per hour

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Snow has been falling in Mount Clemens at a rate of around an inch per hour.
Local 4′s Victor Williams was in the area Wednesday night and said not many people were out walking, but there were quite a few cars on the road.
Previous coverage: Macomb County dispatchers, road crews work together to keep roads safe during winter storm
The main roads had been plowed, but residential streets still had quite a bit of snow. If you plan on driving on residential streets in Macomb County, use caution.
The consistency of the snow was very slushy. Stay home if you can.