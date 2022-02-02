Snow falling in Mount Clemens at a rate of around an inch per hour

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Snow has been falling in Mount Clemens at a rate of around an inch per hour.

Local 4′s Victor Williams was in the area Wednesday night and said not many people were out walking, but there were quite a few cars on the road.

Previous coverage: Macomb County dispatchers, road crews work together to keep roads safe during winter storm

The main roads had been plowed, but residential streets still had quite a bit of snow. If you plan on driving on residential streets in Macomb County, use caution.

The consistency of the snow was very slushy. Stay home if you can.

Weather links: