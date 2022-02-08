US-bound traffic now fully open on Ambassador Bridge; traffic into Canada still closed

DETROIT – Traffic from Canada into the United States is now fully open on the Ambassador Bridge, while traffic in the opposite direction remains closed.

“Thanks to exceptional Windsor Police Services and Freedom Convoy negotiations, inbound traffic from Windsor to Detroit is now fully open,” officials said in a release. “Traffic into Canada from Detroit is still closed and is being rerouted to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. The Detroit International Bridge Company hopes for a swift resolution that will allow traffic to flow unimpeded.”

VIDEO: Trucks backed up for miles and miles at Blue Water Bridge to Canada

The protests from the “Freedom Convoy” started about 10 days ago in Ottawa. The group consists of truck drivers who oppose a recent mandate requiring drivers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated or face testing and quarantine requirements.

Ad

The Canadian Freedom Convoy protest made its way to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, using the Ambassador Bridge as its target.

The backup started on I-75 and the Ambassador Bridge around 3 p.m. Monday (Feb. 7).

The Windsor Tunnel and Blue Water Bridge remain open for travel.