Morning Briefing Feb. 9, 2022: Inside a private investigator’s search for Brendan Santo; Fallout from Ambassador Bridge shutdown

Inside a private investigator's search for Brendan Santo: The promise he kept

Brendan Santo, 18, was visiting friends at Michigan State University over Halloween weekend last year when he went missing.

A few weeks ago, private investigator Ryan Robison called Santo’s father and told him he would like to help in the search. He had never worked a case like this, but his wife followed Santo’s story closely on social media and pleaded with her husband to get involved.

See the story here.

The fallout from the shutdown on the Canadian side is spilling into the U.S., causing concerns for businesses and even with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

See more here.

The parents of the teen accused of killing four and injuring seven in a shooting at Oxford High School were in court on Tuesday.

Multiple witnesses took the stand at the preliminary hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley, which lasted all day.

Learn more here.

Detroit police engaged in a chase with two men who had reportedly stolen a Jeep from a man while meeting up with him and his children to sell some sneakers.

See the report here.

It was a contentious night in Royal Oak, as the planning commission got an earful from the public over two proposed retail marijuana shops.

See the story here.

Weather forecast: Warming up Wednesday with wintry mix on the way

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 9,898 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 3,299.3 cases over a three-day period. The deaths announced Monday didn’t include any that were identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,019,119, including 30,417 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,009,221 cases and 30,379 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.