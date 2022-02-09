Fallout from shutdown of Ambassador Bridge spills onto US soil, causing concerns for businesses

The fallout from the shutdown on the Canadian side is spilling into the U.S., causing concerns for businesses and even with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. We’re here at the truck entrance to Canada, and the trucks are lined up, but the line went way past what we can see here in the video player above.

Trucks lined up at the entrance to Canada at the Ambassador Bridge as demonstrators closed off access.

Michigan State Police were in attendance to ensure there weren’t any problems. The bridge entrance was blocked off because the bridge is closed on the Canadian side. The bridge company says the protest needs to come to an end and soon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer agrees.

“The Canadian policies are not an area I jump into or am going to weigh in on,” said Gov. Whitmer. “But I can tell you the practical effect of this blockage and slow down is gonna have, could have a real impact on Michigan business, and that’s my biggest concern.”

In Detroit, trucks are lined up on I-75, filling the Flying J truck stop in Woodhaven. In Windsor, protestors have Huron Church Road blocked off.

Police are diverting truckers headed to the U.S. on Wyandotte, and they’re making it from Canada to the U.S., but the bridge is closed in the other direction.

Canadian trucker Dragan Janjetovic finds himself sitting with his load of auto parts near the bridge entrance, unable to move.

“Government in Canada is not good for Canadian people,” Janjetovic said. “Because of that, I’m with those guys even if I’m fully vaccinated.”

In the bridge’s shadow is Canadian Paul Leland, and his business my called MyDetroitAddress.com. It acts as a place where Canadians can send packages they can pick up in person to avoid fees.

“I’m 100% behind them,” said Leland. “I’m pro vaccine. I’ve had three vaccinations already, but I’m anti mandate!”

But the warehouse is full of boxes. There is a pile of 130 boxes seen in the video player above that is for a Windsor resident less than three miles from the location.

Leland says Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is putting him out of business.

“It’s especially unfair that a lot of people can fly to places in the states but can’t drive, so it’s really preventing cross border shopping is what it’s preventing.”

